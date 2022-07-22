Teacher Claims Entire Classroom of Second Graders Switched Pronouns

In a video posted on Twitter by Libs of TikTok, a woman claiming to be a teacher said that her entire classroom of second graders switched pronouns after one student came forward.

"One of my students felt safe enough to share his pronouns with me," the teacher said. "And when he did so, once the class knew that I knew, they all switched pronouns."

She then revealed that "they're second graders."

"I'm torn between being really, really happy to be a safe space, and just absolutely furious that an entire group of second graders has to keep this secret from not safe people," the teacher said, referring to the students' parents.

"Why are kids feeling unsafe?" she continued. "And furthermore, why does everyone talk about 'How are the kids going to understand?' The kids ... understand it. It's easy for them."

"It's the adults who have all of the frigging issues and hang-ups," she added. "The kids are fine."

Some users weren't convinced the children's alleged pronoun switch was legitimate, however.

"I'm calling this utter BS," one person wrote in the comments. "Kids don't think of that stuff at that age. They mimic what they are fed. An entire class changed pronouns. My daughter was a cat for over a year."

Building on that comment, another said, "A cat would be nice. My daughter was a velociraptor."

The video comes amid a push in schools throughout the country to hide students' pronoun, gender or sexuality changes from parents, either personally in the classroom or through plans enacted by school districts.

A teacher in Round Rock Independent School District in Texas told the Daily Caller that she was not supposed to inform parents if a student revealed they identify as non-binary or transgender.

"The first time I was asked by a student to refer to themselves by a different gender, a different name and different pronouns I went to my principal and counselor for help. I have never received an email like that," she told the Caller. "I asked if I could contact the parents first to make sure that they were aware of this because I would want to know as a parent.

"They told me 'no,' that the child could get beat and maybe not be accepted by their family," the teacher continued. "I was to accept and comply. I cried in my classroom. I cried all the way home. That was two years ago."

Last August, the Loudoun County School Board in Virginia approved a policy that requires teachers, faculty and staff to refer to students by their preferred names and pronouns, according to CNN.

The new policy also requires that all school mental health professionals undergo "training on topics relating to LGBTQ+ students, including procedures for preventing and responding to bullying, harassment and discrimination based on gender identity/expression."