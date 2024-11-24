Sen. Eric Schmitt: Fire All Trump Investigators 'Immediately'

President-elect Donald Trump hit a "home run" in nominating Pam Bondi to be attorney general, according to Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., who he says will bring "accountability" and "respect" back to a DOJ tarnished under Democrat "weaponization."

"I think accountability means, first and foremost, the people involved in this should be fired immediately," Schmitt told NBC News' "Meet the Press" on Sunday, as host Kristen Welker attempted to share the liberal "enemies list" narrative for political retaliation.

Schmitt was clear that firing the DOJ officials weaponized to investigate, prosecute, punish financially with law fare, and jail Trump is not retaliation, but just a house cleaning for the new administration to root out deep state operatives pushing the Democrat agenda.

"And anybody part of this effort to keep President Trump off the ballot, and to throw him in jail for the rest of his life because they didn't like his politics and to continue to cast him as a quote unquote 'threat to democracy' was wrong," Schmitt continued.

"And so, we'll see where that goes. But I just don't think in this country — unless we want to be a banana republic, I don't want to see that happen — you can't have the Justice Department abused in this way."

Bondi is the ideal candidate to root out the political "weaponization" of justice against Trump, or anyone, according to Schmitt.

"Pam Bondi is a smart, capable, tough person who I think is going to restore respect in that department," Schmitt said.

Not only will Schmitt vote to confirm Bondi, but he vowed to whip up her support in the Senate to be the head of the newly depoliticized DOJ.

"Oh, absolutely," he said of voting to confirm Bondi. "I intend to help Pam Bondi get the votes. I know her well. She's a friend. I've come to respect Pam Bondi. She was a great attorney general in Florida.

"It is a home run by President Trump."