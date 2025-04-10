Dominican Club Owner Expresses Pain After Deadly Roof Collapse

The owner of Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo has spoken publicly for the first time since the venue's roof collapsed during a live performance, killing 221 people and injuring more than 200 in one of the Dominican Republic's deadliest disasters in decades, the New York Post reported.

Antonio Espaillat, who owns the popular nightclub, said he was out of the country when the collapse occurred late Tuesday during a performance by renowned merengue singer Rubby Perez. Espaillat returned to the capital to assist investigators and first responders.

"There are not enough words to express the pain this event generates," Espaillat said Wednesday in a video posted to Instagram, translated by Dominican Today. "What happened has been devastating for everyone. We want you to know that we are with you and that we share your grief."

Espaillat said his management team is "in constant communication" with officials and thanked Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader for visiting the scene.

"His presence at the scene was a clear gesture of solidarity," Espaillat said. "Today, more than ever, we are a family."

Abinader declared three days of national mourning as search and rescue operations concluded Thursday. Authorities said the operation lasted 53 hours before transitioning to recovery efforts.

"Today we conclude the most difficult work in my 20 years as the head of the EOC," said Juan Manuel Mendez, director of the Emergency Operations Center, while sobbing during a press briefing. He confirmed the 221 deaths and announced the closure of the area where victims were being recovered.

More than 20 people remain hospitalized, at least eight in critical condition, according to officials. The collapse has left the nation reeling and mourning prominent figures among the deceased.

Among the dead are former MLB athletes Octavio Dotel, who won a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011, and Tony Blanco, father of current Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Tony Blanco Jr. Dotel began his career with the New York Mets, while Tony Blanco Sr. had a brief stint with the Washington Nationals.

Also confirmed dead was Nelsy Cruz, the governor of Monte Cristi and sister of former MLB slugger Nelson Cruz.

Boston Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez said Wednesday that several of his relatives are still unaccounted for following the collapse.

"I still have family members that are still in the rubbles and we don't know what happened to them, but we just want to be strong, like we have always been," Martinez said on Instagram.

"I hope we can all unite and pray ... that our families can be found," he added in Spanish.

A funeral for Perez, who died in the collapse, was held Thursday at the Eduardo Brito National Theater in Santo Domingo. Vigils and memorials continue across the country.