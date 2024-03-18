Macron Calls for Cease-Fire in Ukraine for Olympics

A day after French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated to newspaper Le Parisen that he won't rule out sending ground troops to Ukraine, on he told Ukrainian television on Saturday that he is hoping for a cease-fire during the Paris Olympics this summer.

"The demand for a cease-fire during the Olympics, they [the Russians] must do this. That is what has always happened," Macron said via an interpreter. "The rule of the host country is to move in step with the Olympic movement. This is a message of peace."

Macron said France will honor the decision of the Olympic Committee to permit Russian athletes to compete under a neutral flag. International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice-president John Coates told Sydney's Daily Telegraph on Sunday there could be as few as 40 Russian athletes competing in Paris due to the absence of any team sports.

"Of course, we will closely monitor their performances, so that no one takes advantage of the athletes in this situation," Macron said when asked about the presence of Russian athletes.

Macron has come under criticism from both sides in France after his perceived transformation from "dove" to "hawk" when it comes to direct military intervention in Ukraine.

"Maybe at some point — I don't want it, I won't take the initiative — we will have to have operations on the ground, whatever they may be, to counter the Russian forces. France's strength is that we can do it," he said during the Le Parisen interview when asked about the possibility of French boots on the ground to aid Ukraine in its defense against Russia.

The Paris Olympics will take place from July 26 to Aug. 11 with 10,500 athletes representing 206 countries. Paris hosted the Summer Olympics in 1900 and 1924 and the Winter Olympics in 1924, 1968, and 1992.