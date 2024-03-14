Le Pen Criticizes Russia's War on Ukraine

Marine Le Pen, former leader of the French National Rally (RN) Party, criticized Russia for its war on Ukraine.

During debates in the French parliament about supporting Ukraine, Le Pen said that, by invading Ukraine in February 2022, Russia "triggered a war on the EU's doorstep and a geopolitical crisis that is without doubt the most dramatic of the last 20 years," and that "We owe our respect and support to the Ukrainian nation, which has endured aggression... It is the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people that will lead to Russia's defeat."

Le Pen also reminded the audience of the thousands dead or injured, and millions of people who had to flee their towns and cities. She also stated that France supports Ukraine both by giving Ukrainian refugees asylum and giving the country material assistance, including weapons.

France "has no reason to blush" about the support provided, Le Pen said.

Le Pen also criticized French President Emmanuel Macron's statement saying that he does not rule out the possibility of Western allies' troops going into Ukrainian territory in the future, stating that "by causing a wave of objections from many capitals regarding the sending of troops, Macron has ultimately and unfortunately reassured Vladimir Putin," and that "the best strategic ambiguity is silence."