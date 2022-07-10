Trump Mocks Musk Over Twitter Deal, Not Voting for Him

Taking a bow for calling his shot on Elon Musk's Twitter deal failing, former President Donald Trump derided the world's richest man as deceptive, suggesting the move to buy Twitter was a ruse.

Trump also called Musk a liar for saying he has never voted for a Republican.

"Elon! Elon is not going to buy Twitter," Trump told his Anchorage, Alaska, Save America rally, which aired live on Newsmax.

"Where did you hear that before? From me."

A Trump supporter shouted from a "fake account."

"'From a fake account,' she says, fake, a lot of them," Trump continued, pointing to what he called Musk's pretext for pulling out of his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter because his team could not verify the number of accounts that are fake or bots. "Now, he's got himself a mess."

Trump noted Musk has either lied to the world about never having voted for a Republican, or to him.

"You know, he said the other day, 'I've never voted for a Republican,'" Trump said. "I said I didn't know that. He told me he voted for me.

"So he's another [expletive] artist, but he's not going to be buying it. He's not going to be buying it. Although he might later, who the hell knows what's going to happen? He's got a pretty rotten contract. I looked at his contract, not a good contract.

"Sign up for Truth. We love the Truth."

Trump began this off-the-script moment by vowing to bring Republicans back into the majority in Congress and to investigate and root out "left-wing censorship" in the media.

"Another one of our highest priorities under a Republican Congress will be to stop left-wing censorship and to restore free speech in America," Trump said. "And go out — by the way, while I'm here — and sign up now for Truth Social.

"It's hot as a pistol, and you see that I called that one right," Trump said, before taking a bow on his past Save America rally prediction that Musk would never follow through on buying Twitter.

