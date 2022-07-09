Supporters Give Trump the Shirts off Their Backs

Supporters of former President Donald Trump were so drawn in by his words Saturday night in Anchorage, Alaska, they literally gave him the shirts off their backs.

"I love this guy's shirt," Trump told the Alaska Airlines Center crowd as he was getting to the conclusion portion of his rally, which aired live on Newsmax. "I'll tell you, I'd love to have you get up.

"Get this guy up here. Come here. I love this guy. Any guy who wears a shirt like that, how can you not love him?

"Look at that, beautiful."

In an usual moment for Trump's years of Save America rallies, Trump brought a man and a woman onstage wearing shirts that showed a montage of Trump faces.

"I just want to show it," Trump continued. "I love this shirt. I want one of those shirts like that one. I want this shirt. I'm gonna wear it to the next rally.

"I want that shirt. I want both of them. Take those shirts off and give them to me right now."

Newsmax host Bianca de La Garza, covering the night's events, noted after the rally concluded the supporters indeed gave Trump their shirts.

But not before Trump continued to his proverbial dismount of his signature Save America rallies.

"In conclusion, our MAGA movement, Make America Great Again, by far is the greatest political movement in the history of our country," Trump said. "You know, we've had some movements. We've never had one like this.

"Nobody's ever seen anything like it."

Trump also repeated, a few times, his now-famous tease for a 2024 presidential campaign, stopping short once again of an official declaration.

"We won the election twice — we won it twice. We may have to do it again," Trump concluded. "Together we're standing up against some of the most menacing forces and entrenched interests and vicious opponents our people have ever seen."

