Trump: Biden Has Turned 'Calm Into Chaos'; 'We're Led by Fools'

In a Save America rally promising to be a memorable one, former President Donald Trump stumped for a pair of America First candidates in Anchorage, Alaska, and blasted President Joe Biden's work to unravel American prosperity as quick as any president in U.S. history.

"We're led by fools," Trump told the Alaska Airlines Center crowd in Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday night at his rally, which aired live on Newsmax.

Trump lamented the quick damage Biden and Democrats have done to America in less than two years.

"Biden and the radical left have turned calm into chaos, competence into incompetence, stability into anarchy, prosperity into poverty, and security into catastrophe," he said.

"The radical Democrats have turned our country into one giant sanctuary for dangerous criminal aliens," he added. "In the Republican Party, we believe our country should be a sanctuary for law-abiding citizens who love America like we did, like we do.

"As we restore the rule of law and our borders, we must also restore law and order to our streets — all Democrat-run, you know that, it's one thing they have in common, all Democrat-run under Joe Biden."

Trump was stumping for America First candidates Kelly Tshibaka for Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski's seat in the Senate and former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin for the seat vacated by the late Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska.

"I just saw some things that you don't see in normal places, I'll tell you. And this is not a normal place when you have a lousy senator like Murkowski. We're going to do something about that.

"That's why — and as you know, I'm here for two reasons — to support great candidates and to fulfill my promise to Alaska that I was going to come here. You know that right?

Trump called impeachment-voting, gun-control voting, and abortion supporting-senator Murkowski a "RINO," which is a Republican in name only, "worst than a Democrat," and a "total creature of the Washington swamp."

"You're going to fire your RINO senator — she's worse than a RINO – Lisa Murkowski," Trump said. "She is the worst. I rate her No. 1 bad, and we have a couple of real bad ones, but she's by far the worst.

"But you're going to elect a wonderful woman, a conservative warrior Kelly Tshibaka."

Trump denounced the Democrats' soft-on-crime policies and open borders under Biden.

"It's so stupid what we're doing in our country; it is so stupid," Trump continued. "If you want to make our country safer for violent criminals, vote for the radical, crazy Democrats. If you want to make it safe for your family, your children, and for law-abiding Americans, you must vote Republican and do it quickly.

"And get Murkowski out of here because she's not a Republican. She is not a Republican."

Trump turned his attention to the damage of the Biden administration on inflation and economic destruction.

"Under Biden, there are still 4 million people who have not returned to the labor force," Trump said. "Real wages are just absolutely collapsing, especially when you add inflation. Nobody's ever seen anything like it.

"And the misery index. Did you ever hear about the misery index? It's real. It's soaring to heights that we've never seen before. The misery index. That doesn't sound too good."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!