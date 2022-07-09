Trump Rails on Alaska's Voting System: 'Ranked-Choice Crap'

Issuing a rebuke of Alaska's ranked-choice voting structure, former President Donald Trump warned about a midterm election that might not elect former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin for a House seat and Kelly Tshibaka for Senate.

"I know what's going to happen: You have that ranked-choice crap voting," Trump told the Alaska Airlines Center crowd in Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday night at his Save America rally, which aired live on Newsmax.

"If you're in fifth place, you get put in. If you are in third place [you're in]. Sarah Palin won, but we had a couple of people in second place, we're going to give them the victory, right?"

Ranked-choice voting is an electoral system in which voters rank candidates by preference on their ballots and candidates get credit for finishing consistently in places other than a voter's No. 1 candidate.

"You know, you got to watch that; this is really horrible what's going on with our elections," Trump continued. "So-and-so had five votes for fifth place, so we're going to give them the victory. It's crazy. It's crazy."

Trump noted Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who he is targeting with his endorsement for Tshibaka, voted to make Alaska a ranked-choice voting state.

"And you know who got it put in? Lisa Murkowski got it put in, because she knows she knew," Trump said. "Just look at the polls. She knew she could not win a straight-up election, so she went for crazy rank choice.

"You never know who won in ranked choice. You could be in third place, they announced that you won the election. It's a total rig deal, just like a lot of other things in this country."

Trump was stumping for America First candidates Tshibaka for Murkowski's seat in the Senate and former vice presidential candidate Palin for the seat vacated by the late Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska.

