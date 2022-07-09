×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sarah palin | alaska | save america | rally | house | gop | midterm

Trump Rails on Alaska's Voting System: 'Ranked-Choice Crap'

(Newsmax/YouTube)

By    |   Saturday, 09 July 2022 09:37 PM EDT

Issuing a rebuke of Alaska's ranked-choice voting structure, former President Donald Trump warned about a midterm election that might not elect former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin for a House seat and Kelly Tshibaka for Senate.

"I know what's going to happen: You have that ranked-choice crap voting," Trump told the Alaska Airlines Center crowd in Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday night at his Save America rally, which aired live on Newsmax.

"If you're in fifth place, you get put in. If you are in third place [you're in]. Sarah Palin won, but we had a couple of people in second place, we're going to give them the victory, right?"

Ranked-choice voting is an electoral system in which voters rank candidates by preference on their ballots and candidates get credit for finishing consistently in places other than a voter's No. 1 candidate.

"You know, you got to watch that; this is really horrible what's going on with our elections," Trump continued. "So-and-so had five votes for fifth place, so we're going to give them the victory. It's crazy. It's crazy."

Trump noted Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who he is targeting with his endorsement for Tshibaka, voted to make Alaska a ranked-choice voting state.

"And you know who got it put in? Lisa Murkowski got it put in, because she knows she knew," Trump said. "Just look at the polls. She knew she could not win a straight-up election, so she went for crazy rank choice.

"You never know who won in ranked choice. You could be in third place, they announced that you won the election. It's a total rig deal, just like a lot of other things in this country."

Trump was stumping for America First candidates Tshibaka for Murkowski's seat in the Senate and former vice presidential candidate Palin for the seat vacated by the late Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Issuing a rebuke of Alaska's ranked-choice voting structure, former President Donald Trump warned about a midterm election that might not elect former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin for a House seat and Kelly Tshibaka for Senate.
sarah palin, alaska, save america, rally, house, gop, midterm, candidate
356
2022-37-09
Saturday, 09 July 2022 09:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved