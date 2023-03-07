Musk: 'Political Reasons' Fueled: Jan. 6 House Panel

Twitter CEO Elon Musk accused Jan. 6 House committee members of "misleading the public" following the release of new Jan. 6 footage.

The footage released through House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from the Jan. 6, 2021, protests at the U.S. Capitol appeared to contrast the narrative presented by former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's select committee that investigated the events on that day.

For example, the newly released footage shown Monday night by Fox News host Tucker Carlson showed two Capitol Police officers escorting "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley past other police officers and to the door of the U.S. Senate.

Carlson suggested the footage raises questions as to the possible complicity of some officers in the attack.

Musk early Tuesday morning responded to a tweet that criticized the Jan. 6 committee for lying. He blasted the lawmakers for withholding evidence for "partisan political reasons," and directed his reply to committee members Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and former Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

"Besides misleading the public," Musk tweeted, "they withheld evidence for partisan political reasons that sent people to prison for far more serious crimes than they committed.

"That is deeply wrong, legally and morally."

McCarthy released footage that Democrats had withheld, citing "security concerns."

"I was asked in the press about these tapes, and I said they do belong to the American public," McCarthy told The New York Times on Feb. 22. "I think sunshine lets everybody make their own judgment."

The Jan. 6 select committee, comprised of Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans, released its final report on Dec. 22.

The report asserted that then-President Donald Trump criminally engaged in a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.