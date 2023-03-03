Poll: 61 Percent Say Federal Agents Helped Provoke Jan. 6 Riot

A Rasmussen Reports poll released Thursday finds that 61% of Americans think it is likely that undercover federal agents helped "provoke" the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Of that majority, 39% think that it is "very likely" federal agents played a role in the riot while 30% do not think federal involvement was "likely."

According to the poll, 70% of Republicans, 57% of both Democrats and unaffiliated voters believe federal agent involvement in the riot is at least "somewhat" likely.

A majority of all racial groups surveyed — 61% of whites, 62% of Blacks, and 64% of other minorities — also agree that it is at least "somewhat likely" federal agents were involved in the riot.

Just 18% percent said they did not think the government was at all involved in the events of that day.

The poll was conducted Feb. 26-28 with 1,000 likely U.S. voters by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC, and has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points, according to the organization.

The survey also found overwhelming support from the public for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., releasing more than 40,000 hours of Capitol surveillance video from Jan. 6 to Fox News host Tucker Carlson with a total of 80% of all voters approving the release.

Eighty-six percent of Republicans, 78% of Democrats, and 75% of unaffiliated voters agreed that the public should be able to view all the videos taken around the Capitol that day to fully understand what took place, according to the survey.

Fifty-eight percent of those surveyed said the videos are "very important" for the public to see, compared to 17% of those surveyed who said it was not important for the public to view.

When it comes to the Jan. 6 House Select Committee, 47% of all voters said the committee did a good job in its investigation, while 38% said it did a "poor" job of investigating the event.

Sixty-six percent of Democrats gave the committee a passing grade, believing it did either "good" or "excellent" in its work, 56% of Republicans said the work was "poor," along with 40% of unaffiliated voters and 20% of Democrats, the poll shows.

According to the poll, 34% of white voters thought the committee did "excellent" work compared to 11% of Black voters and 22% of other minorities.