Trump: Those Arrested for Jan. 6 Should Be Released

All those who have been arrested for their behavior for the Jan. 6, 2021, breach on the Capitol should be released, former President Donald Trump said in a statement on Truth Social, Tuesday following new footage of the events shown by Fox News host Tucker Carlson the night before.

"Let the January 6 prisoners go," Trump wrote. "They were convicted, or are awaiting trial, based on a giant lie, a radical left con job. Thank you to Tucker Carlson and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy for what you both have done. New video footage is irrefutable."

Carlson released the first portion of angles of footage that had never been seen before from the Jan. 6, 2021, events at the Capitol he had received exclusively from McCarthy, The Hill reported. Carlson said, "Deadly insurrection. Everything about that phrase is a lie. Very little about Jan. 6 was organized or violent. Surveillance video from inside the Capitol shows mostly peaceful chaos."

Carlson emphasized that members of the Jan. 6 select House committee lied about what they saw on the security footage.

The Fox News host also showed footage of people who entered the Capitol that day walking through the hallways without vandalizing or committing violence against police officers, including "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley being followed by officers walking behind him and passing a group of several officers without being stopped.

Carlson said it made no sense that Chansley was sentenced to almost four years in prison after being federally charged for "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds."

Carlson said on his Fox show that "if he was in fact committing such a grave crime, why didn't the officers who were standing right next to him place him under arrest?"

According to NBC News, there have been 326 people who have been charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers or employees, including 106 assaults that happened with deadly or dangerous weapons. About 60 people pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers.