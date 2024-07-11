WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | biden | 2024 | president | harris

Jason Miller to Newsmax: Trump Ready for All Options

By    |   Thursday, 11 July 2024 04:16 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump is ready "for all options" should President Joe Biden withdraw as the Democratic nominee, said Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller.

"If you notice, what President Trump had to say when he was speaking ... just the other night is that this election will be an indictment on Biden and [Vice President Kamala] Harris and the entire Democrat Party and the media establishment," Miller said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"Everyone who's been a part of this cover-up, everyone who sat by idly as 20 million illegals came into the country, as our economy has gone to hell, as wars have broken out in Ukraine and the terrorist attack in Israel on Oct. 7, this will be an indictment on all of their policies."

"We know Biden is weak and infirm, but with Kamala Harris, you have weakness, infirmity," he added.

"Then you also have the radical ideology. And so Kamala is even worse."

Democrats are "stuck with Biden," he added.

"I want to go back to that Charlie Spies op-ed in The Wall Street Journal," Miller told Newsmax.

"This is really important. ... What it says is that until Biden goes through and becomes the nominee, that if he were to drop out, then that money can be transferred to the DNC, the Democrat National Committee, or could be sent to some other super PAC or entity like that.

"But if Biden were to go right now, he can't give that right to Kamala Harris. Biden has to wait until he's officially the nominee to be able to do that. So this puts them in a bind," he continued.

"Those hard dollars direct to the campaign are tough to come by. We're talking a couple hundred million dollars here, so they're stuck with Biden."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former President Donald Trump is ready "for all options" should President Joe Biden withdraw as the Democratic nominee, said Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller.
trump, biden, 2024, president, harris
352
2024-16-11
Thursday, 11 July 2024 04:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved