Jason Miller to Newsmax: Trump Ready for All Options

Former President Donald Trump is ready "for all options" should President Joe Biden withdraw as the Democratic nominee, said Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller.

"If you notice, what President Trump had to say when he was speaking ... just the other night is that this election will be an indictment on Biden and [Vice President Kamala] Harris and the entire Democrat Party and the media establishment," Miller said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"Everyone who's been a part of this cover-up, everyone who sat by idly as 20 million illegals came into the country, as our economy has gone to hell, as wars have broken out in Ukraine and the terrorist attack in Israel on Oct. 7, this will be an indictment on all of their policies."

"We know Biden is weak and infirm, but with Kamala Harris, you have weakness, infirmity," he added.

"Then you also have the radical ideology. And so Kamala is even worse."

Democrats are "stuck with Biden," he added.

"I want to go back to that Charlie Spies op-ed in The Wall Street Journal," Miller told Newsmax.

"This is really important. ... What it says is that until Biden goes through and becomes the nominee, that if he were to drop out, then that money can be transferred to the DNC, the Democrat National Committee, or could be sent to some other super PAC or entity like that.

"But if Biden were to go right now, he can't give that right to Kamala Harris. Biden has to wait until he's officially the nominee to be able to do that. So this puts them in a bind," he continued.

"Those hard dollars direct to the campaign are tough to come by. We're talking a couple hundred million dollars here, so they're stuck with Biden."

