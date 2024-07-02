Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Court Ruling 'Doesn't Mean Presidents Are Kings'

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Tuesday that the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Monday granting partial presidential immunity "doesn't mean that presidents are kings."

The Court ruled in a 6-3 decision that former presidents have some immunity from prosecution. Writing for the majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that a president "is entitled to at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts. There is no immunity for unofficial acts."

Huckabee said the Court used "common sense" in reaching their conclusion.

"They also used the Constitution and recognized that no president should be prosecuted for acts that he did as president," he said during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "They were very careful to distinguish the difference between official acts and those things which were done strictly on a personal level.

"It doesn't mean that presidents are kings."

The one-time Republican presidential candidate from 2016 also touched on President Joe Biden's debate performance from last week in which Biden looked frail and confused, causing concern that he is unable to make decisions as president.

When asked by host Rob Finnerty who is really in charge at the White House, Huckabee answered, "it's apparent Joe Biden isn't in charge, at least certainly not beyond the hours of 10 to 4.

"They've made that pretty clear, which is disturbing in itself. So, let's just hope that, at some point, the humiliation of this man [Biden] stops, and the threat to the country and to the world no longer is sitting there in front of us."

