RNC Chair: Stefanik Would Be 'Fantastic' Candidate for Governor

Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley said Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. would make a "absolutely fantastic" candidate for New York governor.

Whatley made on the comments on NewsNation's "The Hill" Tuesday. Stefanik is said to be weighing a run against incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul and has been encouraged to enter the race by President Donald Trump.

"Kathy Hochul right now is absolutely a wounded governor. She is very, very weak. She is very unpopular across the state, and that state is ready for a change," Whatley said. "Elise Stefanik is one of several people that are taking a serious look at this race right now. She would be an absolutely fantastic candidate."

Stefanik recently withdrew her nomination as ambassador to the United Nations, due to the GOP's razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives.

Whatley did not explicitly endorse Stefanik as several other Republicans have been circling the race.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., who won a district Kamala Harris carried in 2024 and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman are also considering runs.

While Republicans have not won a statewide election in the Empire State since 2002, Lee Zeldin came within 6.5 points of defeating Hochul, who has faced lagging approval ratings.