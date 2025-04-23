WATCH TV LIVE

RNC Chair: Stefanik Would Be 'Fantastic' Candidate for Governor

Wednesday, 23 April 2025 11:10 AM EDT

Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley said Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. would make a "absolutely fantastic" candidate for New York governor.

Whatley made on the comments on NewsNation's "The Hill" Tuesday. Stefanik is said to be weighing a run against incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul and has been encouraged to enter the race by President Donald Trump.

"Kathy Hochul right now is absolutely a wounded governor. She is very, very weak. She is very unpopular across the state, and that state is ready for a change," Whatley said. "Elise Stefanik is one of several people that are taking a serious look at this race right now. She would be an absolutely fantastic candidate."

Stefanik recently withdrew her nomination as ambassador to the United Nations, due to the GOP's razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives.

Whatley did not explicitly endorse Stefanik as several other Republicans have been circling the race.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., who won a district Kamala Harris carried in 2024 and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman are also considering runs.

While Republicans have not won a statewide election in the Empire State since 2002, Lee Zeldin came within 6.5 points of defeating Hochul, who has faced lagging approval ratings.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 23 April 2025 11:10 AM
