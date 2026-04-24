N.Y. GOP Won't Back Trump Pick to Replace Stefanik

In the Republican primary to fill Rep. Elise Stefanik's seat, President Donald Trump has endorsed one candidate.

But New York Republicans favor another candidate to represent New York's deep red 21st Congressional District.

Trump endorsed Anthony Constantino, the CEO of Sticker Mule earlier this week, though Republican Assemblyman Robert Smullen remains the favorite of the party establishment.

Constantino has the endorsement of Roger Stone and Rudy Giuliani while most elected Republicans and party officials back Smullen.

"We're big supporters of the president," said New York Conservative Party Chair Jerry Kassar to Politico. "We just simply feel that on this one he got it wrong."

Kassar is suing Constantino for defamation after Constantino claimed Kassar threatened to kill him and attempted to murder a press aide. Kassar said he spoke to the White House to get Trump to endorse Smullen.

"It may be we were fighting an uphill battle on this one," Kassar said to Politico.

Constantino told Politico that the "swamp creatures" not backing his candidacy "are embarrassing themselves."

"They're disrespecting the wishes of the president," Constantino said. "The president stands with the citizens."

Constantino previously called Smullen a "f****** coward," claiming he did not support the president enough, the Times Union reported.

New York Republicans are concerned a messy primary could lead to Democrats flipping the seat, especially if Constantino wins.

"I am so optimistic about our chances this year, I believe we can even take Elise Stefanik's seat," Gov. Kathy Hochul said at an event last month.

Smullen has secured the Conservative Party's ballot line and has not ruled out running in a general election if he loses the primary, Politico reported.

Both Smullen and Constantino's campaigns have released polling showing their candidate ahead. Other Republicans said they are waiting to see if Stefanik will endorse.

"That will probably mean just as much as the president's endorsement," said Saratoga County Republican Chair Joe Suhrada to Politico. "I would think Elise Stefanik's endorsement would mean the most in the district."

Trump won the district by 21 points in the 2024 election, while Stefanik won all her elections by double digits.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, lists the seat as "solid Republican."