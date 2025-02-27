Sticker Mule CEO to Newsmax: Seeking House Seat to Fight for N.Y.

Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino, after endorsing President Donald Trump's campaign to his 5 million followers last year, told Newsmax he has followed up the efforts with a looming bronze statue of the president and a campaign of his own to fill the congressional seat of New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

"I'm running because I like the fight maybe a little bit too much," Constantino told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" Thursday. "I like fighting just like the president does. But I like fighting for what's right … I like acting and getting things done."

Stefanik has resigned her congressional seat to become the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and Constantino said he is running because he believes New York is heading in a bad direction.

"President Trump called us the most corrupt state in the nation," he said. "Some of my friends said, 'What are you doing getting involved, doing this?' I said, 'If people like me don't stand up and fight, things are never going to get better.'"

Constantino said he has already placed first in a poll in the race, and "that's pretty cool."

Meanwhile, Constantino unveiled the "Defiance Monument" earlier this week in Amsterdam, New York.

The 7-foot bronze statue, commissioned by Constantino for $275,000, commemorates the moment in Butler, Pennsylvania, after Trump was shot at and responded by putting his fist in the air.

"I like people that fight for what's right," Constantino said. "President Trump defiantly fought for what's right … in the beginning, it was hoaxes and lies and scams, and then it became lawfare, and then it became sniper fire. So I decided, enough's enough. I'm going to stand up and fight for him. I endorsed him to my 5 million customers. And I like people that fight for what's right."

He also noted, in New York state, thousands of corrections officers are on strike because they are "fighting against woke policies."

"They want safer work conditions in the jails," Constantino said. "People don't know this. Violence in our prisons is surging in New York state. They're up almost 300%. Officers are in unsafe conditions. They're being assaulted on a regular basis."

Constantino said he announced the Trump statue well before the presidential election.

"I put up a beautiful sign called the vote for Trump sign," he said. "It became a national story. Democrats, local Democrats tried to put me in jail over the sign. So I sort of defiantly fought for the president. It is for what's right. And at my second rally in front of my sign, we announced we were going to get the monument built to celebrate the president, to celebrate that moment, and to make New York part of history. We haven't been part of history up here in a long time."

He added that "everybody seems to love" the Trump statue.

"I spoke to the Trump organization. They said they spoke to the president, and he sends his thanks," he said.

Constantino added that he wanted to thank the artist, George Lundeen of Colorado.

"He did a tremendous job," said Constantino. "He did a famous statue of Ben Franklin, and now he did one of President Trump."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com