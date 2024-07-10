Fmr Rep: Dems Run 'Election Interference Racket' in N.C.

President Joe Biden claims his political opponents are a threat to democracy, but it is the Democrats doing exactly what they claim to rebuke, according to former Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga.

With Biden hoping to put the long-red state of North Carolina in play this November, Democrat allies on the state board of elections (NCSBE) moved to block third-party candidates from the ballot to help give Biden the voter market share to try to stop Trump, Fair Election Fund senior adviser Collins warned Tuesday night in a statement to Newsmax.

"Democrats on the NCSBE are running an election interference scheme right in front of our eyes," Collins said. "Their move to refuse to certify RFK Jr. [Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.] and Cornel West for the North Carolina ballot not only tips the scales in favor of their failing candidate Joe Biden, but it is a blatant assault on our democratic process.

"This is just the beginning of the Democrats' attempt to eliminate Biden's competition at the ballot box in key swing states across the country, and we will continue to hold them accountable and highlight their hypocrisy.

"The Fair Election Fund will pursue every avenue possible to expose Biden's election interference racket and put a stop to this in other states."

Despite both Kennedy and West garnering the signatures to appear on the ballot in a state Biden likely needs to win this November, Biden's Democrat allies pressured the NCSBE to block the anti-Trump third-party ballot choices, disenfranchising voters, according to the Fair Election Fund.

The voting rights watchdog launched a $175,000 ad blitz Monday, calling out three Democrats on the NCSBE: Alan Hirsch, Jefferson Carmon, and Siobhan Millen.

"The decision [state capitol] Raleigh made to silence our voice is wrong," Cherish Nance said.

North Carolina is a state electorate largely backed by U.S. service members and veterans, and Donald Trump blasted Biden for spreading disinformation in the debate and saying "our veterans and our soldiers can't stand this guy."

The Fair Election Fund voting rights watchdog was formed in May and has $5 million ticketed for this election.

It announced last week it will expand the use of its $5 million whistleblower protection program to investigate potential wrongdoing by the NCSBE and made a call to action for whistleblowers on potential corruption.