DOJ Reviewing Case Against FBI Informant Who Lied About Bidens

By    |   Friday, 11 April 2025 01:06 PM EDT

The Department of Justice is calling for the release of a former FBI informant who was convicted of lying about President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, ABC News reported.

Alexander Smirnov was sentenced to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to lying to his FBI handler about the Bidens' ties to a Ukrainian energy company.

"The United States intends to review the government's theory of the case underlying Defendant's criminal conviction," Assistant U.S. Attorney David Friedman said in a court filing Thursday.

Smirnov also pleaded guilty to unrelated tax charges, ABC News reported.

The government charged that Smirnov falsely claimed Biden and his son took $5 million in bribes from Burisma to influence the 2020 election. The case was brought by special counsel David Weiss, a Trump-appointed attorney, who was also investigating Hunter Biden.

Smirnov repeatedly changed his story after meeting with Russian intelligence, Weiss charged.

Born in the Soviet Union, Smirnov later moved to Israel before settling in the United States, eventually becoming a naturalized citizen.

Smirnov's attorneys are requesting his release from prison, so he can be treated for a "chronic eye condition," The Hill reported.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

Friday, 11 April 2025 01:06 PM
