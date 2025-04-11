Trump To Congress: Pass 'Very Popular' Daylight Saving Bill

President Donald Trump called on Congress to pass what he described as a "very popular" bill that would eliminate the need to reset the clocks twice yearly by making Daylight Saving Time permanent.

"The House and Senate should push hard for more Daylight at the end of a day," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Very popular and, most importantly, no more changing of the clocks, a big inconvenience and, for our government, A VERY COSTLY EVENT!!!"

Federal lawmakers have periodically introduced legislation that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent, but such measures have stalled in Congress.

Trump last month suggested the public was too evenly split on the issue for it to advance.

"It's a 50/50 issue, and if something is a 50/50 issue, it's hard to get excited about it," Trump told reporters at the time. "It's very even. And usually I find when that's the case, what else do we have to do?"

Supporters of making Daylight Saving Time permanent say that more sunlight later in the day would allow people to enjoy more time outdoors, while critics argue that it would mean children would have to go to school and wait for buses in the dark.

According to Newsweek, the Senate held a hearing on Thursday to debate the annual switch between Standard Time and Daylight Saving Time.