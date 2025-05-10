Atlanta Residents Feel Aftershocks of Earthquake

People might have been woken up in Atlanta on Saturday morning by an unusual occurrence — an earthquake.

The earthquake didn’t originate in Georgia, however. Atlanta felt the aftershocks of a registered 4.1 magnitude one which occurred roughly 12.5 miles southeast of Greenback, Tennessee at 9:04 a.m. Atlanta is 132.69 miles south of Greenback.

Knoxville, Tennessee, about 30 miles north of Greenback, also felt the effects.

Earthquakes are somewhat common in the eastern part of the state due to the East Tennessee Seismic Zone. However, a magnitude of 4.0 or higher is rare.

According to a 2024 article in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, since 1974 Georgia had nearly 40 earthquakes measuring at least with a magnitude of 2.5.