Concern Grows Alaskan Volcano May Be Close to Eruption

Tuesday, 01 April 2025 05:21 PM EDT

An earthquake that hit 30 miles away from a volcano in Alaska has scientists concerned it may erupt in a few weeks, according to the Daily Mail.

On Tuesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) detected a 3.7-magnitude earthquake near Petersville, Alaska, which sits 30 miles northwest of the Mount Spurr volcano and 85 miles from Anchorage.

Scientists at the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) have warned that as a result of the increased seismic activity coupled with the increase in gas emissions emanating from Mount Spurr, "an eruption is likely, but not certain, to occur within the next few weeks or months."

Matt Haney, the scientist in charge at the AVO, told the Daily Mail an eruption would likely occur at the Crater Peak side vent, and "it would be explosive," spewing plumes of ash 50,000 feet high.

He also noted that the ash plumes could drift southwards, blanketing the city of Anchorage, "but fortunately, there are not any communities in that radius that would be affected" by lava.

Tuesday, 01 April 2025 05:21 PM
