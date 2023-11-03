US Drones Searching for Hostages in Gaza

The United States military has been using unarmed MQ-9 Reaper drones over Gaza to search for the 240 hostages taken by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack on Israel, according to the Pentagon.

"In support of hostage recovery efforts, the U.S. is conducting unarmed UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] flights over Gaza, as well as providing advice and assistance to support our Israeli partner as they work on their hostage recovery efforts. These UAV flights began after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel," Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement Friday, reported The Washington Examiner.

Two defense officials told The New York Times that the flights, focused in southern Gaza, are being used to monitor for signs of life and locate hostages, 10 of whom could be Americans, while passing along possible leads to the Israeli Defense Forces.

However, the officials said the drones are not supporting Israeli military operations. The flights come as dozens of U.S. commandos are in Israel to advise on the recovery efforts for the hostages.

The United States has been providing military aid to Israel, including ammunition and supplies to replenish its Iron Dome defense system, and President Joe Biden has authorized deploying 300 more troops to the Middle East to deter other countries from joining in the war.