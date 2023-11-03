×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gaza | israel | hamas | democrat | senators | hostilities | palestinians

13 Dem Senators Call for 'Cessation of Hostilities' in Gaza

By    |   Friday, 03 November 2023 10:54 AM EDT

Thirteen Democrat senators have released a statement calling for a temporary "cessation of hostilities" between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The senators note that while "Israel has the right and obligation to defend itself … Hamas' horrific actions cannot be ascribed to all Palestinians. Indeed, Palestinian residents of Gaza have often been victimized by Hamas."

"The failure to adequately protect non-combatant civilians risks dramatic escalation of the conflict in the region and imposes severe damage on prospects for peaceful coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians," reads the statement, which was led by Democrat Sens. Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Tim Kaine of Virginia.

"Based on the consensus opinion of U.S. and international aid officials, it is nearly impossible to deliver sufficient humanitarian aid to protect civilian life under current conditions," the statement continues.

"Thus, we join President [Joe] Biden in his call for a short-term cessation of hostilities that pose high-risk to civilians, aid workers or humanitarian aid delivery in Gaza."

The senators call for the delivery of vital humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, with strong oversight, a focus on rescuing hostages taken during the attack on October 7, and creating the "opportunity for broader discussion amongst Israeli and Palestinian leadership, together with regional and global partners, about long-term strategies to reduce decades-long conflict in the region."

The senators who signed the statement include Markey and Kaine, as well as Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Peter Welch, D-Vt., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Cory Booker, D-N.J., Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Tina Smith, D-Minn., Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Thirteen Democrat senators have released a statement calling for a temporary "cessation of hostilities" between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
gaza, israel, hamas, democrat, senators, hostilities, palestinians, aid, civilians, war
266
2023-54-03
Friday, 03 November 2023 10:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved