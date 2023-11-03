13 Dem Senators Call for 'Cessation of Hostilities' in Gaza

Thirteen Democrat senators have released a statement calling for a temporary "cessation of hostilities" between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The senators note that while "Israel has the right and obligation to defend itself … Hamas' horrific actions cannot be ascribed to all Palestinians. Indeed, Palestinian residents of Gaza have often been victimized by Hamas."

"The failure to adequately protect non-combatant civilians risks dramatic escalation of the conflict in the region and imposes severe damage on prospects for peaceful coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians," reads the statement, which was led by Democrat Sens. Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Tim Kaine of Virginia.

"Based on the consensus opinion of U.S. and international aid officials, it is nearly impossible to deliver sufficient humanitarian aid to protect civilian life under current conditions," the statement continues.

"Thus, we join President [Joe] Biden in his call for a short-term cessation of hostilities that pose high-risk to civilians, aid workers or humanitarian aid delivery in Gaza."

The senators call for the delivery of vital humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, with strong oversight, a focus on rescuing hostages taken during the attack on October 7, and creating the "opportunity for broader discussion amongst Israeli and Palestinian leadership, together with regional and global partners, about long-term strategies to reduce decades-long conflict in the region."

The senators who signed the statement include Markey and Kaine, as well as Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Peter Welch, D-Vt., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Cory Booker, D-N.J., Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Tina Smith, D-Minn., Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.