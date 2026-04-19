Trump to Iran: Take Deal or 'Whole Country Will Get Blown Up'

President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iran that the "whole country" would be “blown up” if it fails to sign a new deal.

Further, the president threatened to "knock out every single power plant and every single bridge" in Iran unless the country's leaders accept a "very reasonable deal" offered by the United States.

"If they don't sign this deal, the whole country is getting blown up," Trump said in a Sunday interview.

Trump accused Iran of blatantly violating a ceasefire agreement by firing on ships in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, including vessels tied to key U.S. allies France and the United Kingdom.

"Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement!" Trump wrote on Truth Social, criticizing Tehran's actions as reckless and provocative.

"We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran."

Trump made clear that patience with the Iranian regime is running out, declaring "NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!" and vowing decisive action if diplomacy fails.

He framed the moment as long overdue, arguing past administrations failed to confront what he called Iran's "killing machine" over decades.

The president also underscored what he described as a strategic advantage for the United States, noting Iran's threats to close the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit chokepoint, are backfiring.

Trump said a U.S.-led blockade has already effectively shut down the passage, costing Iran an estimated $500 million per day while redirecting energy demand toward American producers in states like Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska.

Meanwhile, the administration is continuing diplomatic efforts.

Trump said U.S. representatives are heading to Islamabad, Pakistan, for negotiations, signaling that talks remain active despite rising tensions.

A White House official confirmed to Newsmax's Mike Carter on Sunday that Vice President JD Vance, envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner will be leading the negotiations.

According to Axios on Saturday, Trump convened a high-level Situation Room meeting with top officials, including Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, War Secretary Pete Hegseth, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, to address the escalating crisis.

The current ceasefire is set to expire within days, and officials warn that without a breakthrough, hostilities could quickly resume.

Iran has acknowledged receiving new U.S. proposals and says it is reviewing them, but has not yet committed to a deal.

The renewed tensions come after signs of progress in negotiations over Iran's nuclear program, particularly limits on uranium enrichment.

However, Iran's latest military actions in the Strait appear to have complicated those discussions.

Speaking Saturday, Trump dismissed Tehran's tactics as ineffective brinkmanship.

"They got a little cute … they wanted to close up the Strait again," he said, adding that Iran "can’t blackmail us."

With global markets watching closely and allies increasingly concerned about maritime security, Trump is signaling a return to the hard-line posture that defined his first term — pairing economic leverage with the credible threat of overwhelming force.

Whether Iran agrees to terms in the coming days could determine whether the region steps back from the brink or moves closer to a major confrontation.