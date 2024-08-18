WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: doxxing | antisemitism | hamas | new york times | reporter | australian | jews

Release of 600 Australian Jews' Names by NYT Staffer Led to Attacks

By    |   Sunday, 18 August 2024 10:44 AM EDT

A leak of 600 Australian Jews who got doxxed by anti-Israel activists who ultimately harassed, threatened, and vandalized their property has reportedly been traced back to a reporter for The New York Times.

The Australian Jewish community members were in a WhatsApp group, the membership of which was shared by a Times reporter in Australia, Natasha Frost. The Times has announced it is disciplining its reporter for the data breach that threatened the security of Jews that were victims of antisemitic attacks, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The Times has taken "appropriate action" on its journalists for the doxxing, it wrote in a statement.

"It has been brought to our attention that a New York Times reporter inappropriately shared information with the subject of a story to assist the individual in a private matter, a clear violation of our ethics," a Times spokeswoman said, the Post reported. "This was done without the knowledge or approval of the Times."

The doxxing of the group came as Frost published content from the WhatsApp group this February. The result was that anti-Israel individuals created a group call the Zio600 to go after the Jews in Australia, according to the report.

Among the threats were posts of photos of children of the members, and targeting them with hate speech and "I know where you live" threats, according to the Post.

"I was shocked by these events, which put me and many others at terrible risk," Frost told The Wall Street Journal. "I deeply regret my decision."

The WhatsApp group was started by Australian Jewish community members coming together against antisemitic attacks after Oct. 7 – and not for anti-Gaza activism, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Radio 2GB in February.

It was "not a WhatsApp group that was heavily political," but "a WhatsApp group to provide support for each other because of the rise in antisemitism that we've seen," he said.

"The idea that in Australia, someone should be targeted because of their religion, because of their faith, whether they be Jewish or Muslim or Hindu or Catholic or Buddhist, is just completely unacceptable."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A leak of 600 Australian Jews who got doxxed by anti-Israel activists who ultimately harassed, threatened, and vandalized their property has reportedly been traced back to a reporter for The New York Times.
doxxing, antisemitism, hamas, new york times, reporter, australian, jews, anti-Israel, activists
350
2024-44-18
Sunday, 18 August 2024 10:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved