NRCC Raises Over $35M Ahead of Trump Dinner

The National Republican Congressional Committee, the fundraising arm for House Republicans, said it raised $35.2 million ahead of a dinner with President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Trump is making remarks at the dinner.

House Republicans have to defend their 220-215 slim majority in the 2026 midterm elections and will be up against the "structural advantage" of fundraising that Democrats enjoy, according to NRCC chair Richard Hudson, R-N.C.

"They always seem to have just mountains of money. So I think the amount of money the Democrats raise is probably the only thing that really concerns me," Hudson said, according to The Hill.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee on Tuesday released a list of 35 Republican seats they plan to target in the midterms, including districts Trump won by 18 points in November.

"It's a week after April Fool's Day, but the DCCC is still joking around with this laughable list in a pathetic attempt to distract voters from their party's terrible approval ratings. Voters aren't buying it, and they know Democrats are too extreme, too unpopular, and totally out of touch," said NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella.

The NRCC last month released its target list, including 26 Democrat seats.