Trump Proposes Ending Taxes on Overtime Pay

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday he would move to end taxes on overtime pay if he wins in November.

At a campaign rally in Tucson, Arizona, Trump said, "Today, I'm also announcing that as part of our additional tax cuts, we will end all taxes on overtime. You know what that means?

"That gives people more of an incentive to work. It gives the companies a lot, it's a lot easier to get the people," he said.

He added, "The people who work overtime are among the hardest working citizens in our country, and for too long no one in Washington has been looking out for them."

Trump didn't provide any further details, but such a move would typically require Congress to act.

Earlier this year, Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, introduced legislation that would eliminate income taxes on overtime pay. In a press release, Fulcher's office said, "Millions of Americans are looking for financial relief as the rising costs of everyday goods have soared 20% since President [Joe] Biden assumed office. By eliminating income taxes from overtime pay we can help alleviate this burden for hardworking folks by letting them keep more of what they earn."

Trump has also proposed eliminating taxes on Social Security benefits and tips, a proposal that Vice President Kamala Harris later echoed.