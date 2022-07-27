Trump Blasts DOJ, Democrat 'Disinformation'

Former President Donald Trump took to social media to blast the Justice Department for reportedly probing efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The New York Times reported that federal prosecutors have asked witnesses in recent days about Trump's involvement in efforts to reverse the election results.

"Just more disinformation by the Democrats, like the Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, the long running Mueller Report, which ended in No Collusion, and so much more," Trump posted early Wednesday morning on Truth Social.

"Now that we have found the answers to these crooked, election changing events, why is the Justice Department not prosecuting those responsible? Plenty of time left!"

A few minutes later, Trump posted another statement.

"People forget, this is all about a Rigged and Stolen Election. But rather than go after the people that Rigged and Stole it, they go after the people that are seeking Honesty and Truth, and have Freedom of Speech, and many other defenses, on their side! Justice Department should look at The Crime of the Century. Evidence is massive and irrefutable!!!" Trump wrote.

The former president then continued with another post.

"The Georgia phone calls were PERFECT. Many people and lawyers, on both sides, were knowingly on the one call, I assumed the call was taped, there were Zero complaints or angry 'how dare you' charges made during the call, and no 'hang ups' by anyone aggrieved or insulted at what was said. THEY WERE PERFECT CALLS. I was just doing my job as President, and seeking Fairness and the Truth. The Election was Rigged and Stolen!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

CNN reported that DOJ's move to bring two top aides to former Vice President Mike Pence in front of a federal grand jury is the most aggressive public step taken yet by prosecutors investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The reports come as Speaker Nancy Pelosi's partisan Jan. 6 select committee, consisting of Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans, continues to investigate events surrounding the Capitol attack in January 2021.