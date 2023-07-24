Trump Hits Senate GOP as Less Critical of Biden than House

Former President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at Senate Republicans for not having "spoken up and rebuked" President Joe Biden or investigating him like House Republicans are.

"Joe Biden is the most corrupt President in the history of the United States, which is being undeniably proven in the House of Representatives every single day," Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"But with all of these horrible revelations and facts, why hasn't Republican 'leadership' in the Senate spoken up and rebuked Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats, Fascists, and Marxists for their criminal acts against our Country, some of them against me. How long does America have to wait for the Senate to ACT?" he wrote.

Although Trump didn't mention him by name, he has frequently criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the highest-ranking Republican in the Senate.

"Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again," Trump said in January 2021, after McConnell said that Trump was "practically and morally responsible" for the Capitol riot.