Trump PAC TV Ad Hits Jan 6 'Witch-Hunt'

Donald Trump looks on
Former President Donald Trump (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 10 June 2022 10:22 AM

Former President Donald Trump's Save America PAC has launched a video ad campaign slamming the House Jan. 6 select committee's "partisan witch-hunt."

The 30-second spot, which began running Thursday, was released with the title, "Stop the partisan games, Tackle our real problems."

"Gas prices 5, 6, even $7 a gallon. A baby formula crisis hurting young families. Illegal immigrants flooding the border. Inflation … war … our country is in trouble," a man says in the ad. "Biden is failing, badly, and yet the Democrat Congress ignores our problems, instead spending millions on another partisan witch-hunt. It's a disgrace.

"Tell your congressmen 'Stop the partisan games and tackle our real problems.'"

The ad included visuals supporting each of its comments. The spot ends showing Trump saluting.

The Wall Street Journal reported the PAC was spending $500,000 on the national digital and TV ad, which will run through the weekend.

The Jan. 6 select committee is comprised of seven Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans: Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

The committee held a nationally televised prime-time hearing on Thursday night.

Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Thursday night and Friday morning to blast committee members for their, "negative" proceedings.

The Labor Department said Friday that the costs of gas, food, and other necessities jumped in May, raising inflation to a new four-decade high and giving American households no respite from rising costs.

Consumer prices surged 8.6% last month from 12 months earlier, faster than April's year-over-year surge of 8.3%, the department said.

Federal investigators last week announced they had launched a review into whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration properly inspected Abbott Laboratories' Michigan plant and how the agency oversaw the baby formula recall that led to severe U.S. shortages.

Arrests of migrants crossing the southern border hit a record high for the month of April this year, with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents making 201,000 arrests.

