Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Hearings a 'Political Smokescreen'

The Jan. 6 committee hearings, which are heading to prime-time, are a "political smokescreen" from Democrats who want to end the Electoral College and make so-called "flyover states" have votes that are "basically worthless," Sen. Roger Marshall on Newsmax on Thursday while agreeing with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

"The Democrats have nothing to talk about," the Kansas Republican said on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "They can't talk about the economy. They can't talk about the safety and security of their families."

Ending the Electoral College, he added, would give too much power to states like New York while making the Kansas vote worthless.

"The states with those 'deplorables,' which I'm one of, would just be flown over without the Electoral College," said Marshall. "Kansas would not have a voice in the presidential election. It's that simple."

Meanwhile, the Jan. 6 committee hearings are an "illegitimate examination" that few people still care about, given the extreme situations that are happening with the economy and elsewhere, said Marshall.

"Folks back home are concerned about the price of gasoline, the price of groceries, their safety, and security," said Marshall. "Meanwhile, CNN has horrible ratings. They're hoping that this takes, but they're going to have a bomb tonight. If they ask one question, though, I hope they get Nancy Pelosi in front of them and ask her why she wouldn't call for the National Guard. Then-President Trump asked for the National Guard to be there. She refused to do that. That's the question they need to be asking."

Marshall also discussed the Safe Schools Act, which he and other Republicans are backing after the deadly school shootings in Uvalde, Texas, that claimed 21 lives including those of 19 children.

The measure would greenlight untouched COVID-19 funds to harden the nation's schools with physical security measures, said Marshall.

"I think everyone's taking a good first step of making their schools safe, but there's more that we can do," said Marshall. "From the CARES Act we appropriated almost $190 billion, but only about $50 billion of that has been used."

The money, he said, could be used to install new video cameras and panic buttons, add mental health nurses, and pay for armed guards.

"We want to make our schools safer. I think that we can all agree to that," said Marshall. "In the meantime, I'm standing up for the Second Amendment. I believe the Second Amendment is what protects the First Amendment that we have the right to bear arms."

