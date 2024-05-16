Trump: 'Good Chance' I'll Name VP Pick at Convention

Former President Donald Trump said there's a "good chance" he'll announce his choice for running mate at the Republican National Convention in July.

On Thursday Scripps News' Charles Benson asked Trump, "What are the chances you will announce your vice president pick while in Milwaukee, at the convention?"

He replied, "That's probably a pretty good chance, I would say. I don't say anything's 100%, but you're getting pretty close. I'll be doing it in Milwaukee, we'll be — we're gonna have a great time. It's a beautiful arena, it's a beautiful space, and we're spending a lot of money."

Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum have been floated as potential running mates for the Republican ticket.

When asked about early voting, Trump said, "I just encourage voting, period, but certainly early voting is something that is happening. I want to get back to paper ballots, same-day voting, and voter ID. That's what we really should have, because the voting, the elections are not secure, and Wisconsin was a good case of that."

Benson also asked Trump about the forthcoming presidential debates. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump agreed to hold two debates: one on June 27, hosted by CNN, and the other on Sept. 10, hosted by ABC. Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has not been invited to participate.

Among requirements "[t]o qualify for participation," CNN said in a press release, are that "a candidate's name must appear on a sufficient number of state ballots to reach the 270 electoral vote threshold to win the presidency prior to the eligibility deadline" and the candidate must "receive at least 15% in four separate national polls of registered or likely voters that meet CNN's standards for reporting."

Regarding Kennedy joining the two front-runners on the debate stage, Trump said, "Well, I have no problem with him. I think he's not doing well in the polls at all. His numbers have gone down a lot lately, but I would have no problem if he got whatever the threshold is. But he's very low, and he seems to be headed in the other direction. If he qualified, I would have no problem."

Trump concluded by emphasizing why Republicans chose Milwaukee to host their convention.

"It really is an important state for us. Wisconsin has to be won by us. If we win Wisconsin, I think we win the whole thing," Trump added.