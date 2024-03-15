Desperate Democrats Say Trump Worse Than Biden

With no memorable Biden achievements to brag about (ever), and his popularity and policy approval polls tanking on nearly every issue in most regions and voting demographics, Democrats have only one bent narrative arrow remaining in their 2024 campaign quiver.

Take the president’s recent State of Union address for example, which he began with a shouting diatribe essentially comparing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with Trump’s threat to U.S. democracy.

His opening salvo claimed, “Not since President Lincoln and the Civil War have freedom and democracy been under assault here at home as they are today.”

He later reiterated that theme, asserting that “January 6th and the lies about the 2020 election, and the plots to steal the election, posed the gravest threat to our democracy since the Civil War.”

Some will emphatically argue that the truly greatest threat to democracy is a weaponized partisan lawfare state set upon removing Trump as their opposition candidate through endlessly contrived legal charges while turning a blind eye of justice to potential criminality involving Joe and his family.

As latest evidence of a blatant two-tier system, whereas former President Trump is facing federal charges for illegally retaining classified documents he was arguably allowed to keep under the Presidential Records Act, Biden investigation Special Counsel Robert Hur concluded that while the former vice president and senator illegally withdrew and withheld classified materials dating back decades with no such presidential authority, no charges would be filed because his aging mental state is seen as too confused to stand trial and be convicted.

Unlike those retained under tight Secret Service control at Mar-a-Lago, Biden’s classified documents were found in at least seven unsecure private locations including a garage accessed by crack-addicted son Hunter and “kids” who worked on his classic Corvette.

According to Hur’s report, Biden had also willfully disclosed sharing classified information with his ghostwriter on an $8 million book deal to burnish his achievements for the upcoming election while he was a private citizen following his vice presidency.

This included highly national security-sensitive materials disclosing military and foreign Afghanistan policy.

Hur’s 345-page document stated the obvious: “Mr. Biden’s lapses in attention and vigilance demonstrate why former officials should not keep classified information unsecured at home and read them aloud to others.”

Not mentioned was a larger caution, namely that someone with such cognitive lapses probably shouldn’t lead the free world either.

Ironically, those most responsible for brazen assaults on fair and equal justice tend to be the very ones who shriek loudest about Trump tyranny in the event he should become reelected by voters to again head our constitutional Republic.

On the federal level, U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith is pushing to have Trump convicted for inciting Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots in order get him disqualified prior to the November elections.

The timing of Smith’s case now depends upon Supreme Court hearing schedules regarding a question of presidential immunity from prosecution centering on whether alleged criminal actions charged fell within prerogatives of Trump’s official duties at that time.

It now appears that the SCOTUS process will take weeks, delaying appellate trials past the election period into 2025.

Even if a SCOTUS ruling goes against the former president on immunity, the trial judge has given the parties three months to prepare, suggesting a likely September start date at the earliest.

A big question remains whether Attorney General Merrick Garland who authorized the armed Aug. 8, 2022, early morning FBI raid on Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago residence for classified documents, would approve a trial against the candidate running against his boss only weeks before Election Day.

Doing so would fly in the face of DOJ rules against such politically consequential election interference.

Meanwhile, House investigations into background events surrounding the Capitol riots are revealing that Democratic Senate hearings on the matter withheld exculpatory information supporting Trump innocence.

On March 8, House Subcommittee on Oversight Chairman Barry Loudermilk released a transcribed interview with Trump's former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Anthony Ornato showing that the January 6 Select Committee had intentionally withheld evidence that the president had offered 10,000 National Guard troops to secure the U.S. capital, but the offer was turned down.

More and more Americans are waking up to recognize great disparities between Democratic lawfare used to remove and bankrupt leading candidate Donald Trump as a presidential opponent versus free legal passes awarded to Joe Biden and family.

Such injustices first became exposed with Obama-Biden FBI “Crossfire Hurricane” investigations against the Trump 2016 campaign staged to distract public attention from Hillary’s deletion of 32,000 emails.

They continued through false Trump Russia and Ukraine collusion fictions that dogged his entire presidency; Capitol protests over a Biden victory rebranded as an “insurrection”; and dismissal by 51 former DOJ officials of demons hiding in Hunter’s laptop from hell as “Russian disinformation” ahead of the election.

According to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS, a 61% majority thought Joe had at least some involvement in Hunter’s Biden’s business dealings, with a 55% majority also believing that President Biden has since acted inappropriately regarding the investigation into Hunter Biden over potential crimes.

Whether cognitively confused, criminally compromised, or both, Joe Biden will need more than “Trump’s even worse” messaging to convince voters that their lives weren’t far better and safer just a few years ago.

Pray for those great times to return when voters make America great again!

