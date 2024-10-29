Trump: Potential Voter Registration Fraud in Pa.

Former President Donald Trump called attention to alleged voter registration fraud in Pennsylvania.

Lancaster County officials announced they are investigating approximately 2,500 voter registration forms for potential fraud, and York County's Office of Elections recently received a large delivery containing thousands of voter registration forms and mail-in ballot applications from a third-party group, Fox43 reported Sunday.

"Wow! York County, Pennsylvania, received THOUSANDS of potentially FRAUDULENT Voter Registration Forms and Mail-In Ballot Applications from a third party group. This is on top of Lancaster County being caught with 2600 Fake Ballots and Forms, all written by the same person. Really bad 'stuff.' WHAT IS GOING ON IN PENNSYLVANIA??? Law Enforcement must do their job, immediately!!! WOW!!!" Trump posted Monday night on Truth Social.

York County officials said the delivery of registration forms was made by Field+Media Corps, which was acting on behalf of the Everybody Votes Campaign.

Field+Media Corps' website said the organization is an Arizona-based consulting firm that began as a field operation in 2017, "connecting campaigns and projects with communities of color across the state."

In Lancaster County, the batch of applications had false names, incorrect addresses, and other discrepancies. They are being traced to a large-scale canvassing operation.

"It appears to be an organized effort at this point but of course, it's an ongoing investigation, and we'll be looking into who participated and how far up it goes," Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said Friday, Fox43 reported.