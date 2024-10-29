WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | pennsylvania | voter | fraud | registration forms

Trump: Potential Voter Registration Fraud in Pa.

By    |   Tuesday, 29 October 2024 10:23 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump called attention to alleged voter registration fraud in Pennsylvania.

Lancaster County officials announced they are investigating approximately 2,500 voter registration forms for potential fraud, and York County's Office of Elections recently received a large delivery containing thousands of voter registration forms and mail-in ballot applications from a third-party group, Fox43 reported Sunday.

"Wow! York County, Pennsylvania, received THOUSANDS of potentially FRAUDULENT Voter Registration Forms and Mail-In Ballot Applications from a third party group. This is on top of Lancaster County being caught with 2600 Fake Ballots and Forms, all written by the same person. Really bad 'stuff.' WHAT IS GOING ON IN PENNSYLVANIA??? Law Enforcement must do their job, immediately!!! WOW!!!" Trump posted Monday night on Truth Social.

York County officials said the delivery of registration forms was made by Field+Media Corps, which was acting on behalf of the Everybody Votes Campaign.

Field+Media Corps' website said the organization is an Arizona-based consulting firm that began as a field operation in 2017, "connecting campaigns and projects with communities of color across the state."

In Lancaster County, the batch of applications had false names, incorrect addresses, and other discrepancies. They are being traced to a large-scale canvassing operation.

"It appears to be an organized effort at this point but of course, it's an ongoing investigation, and we'll be looking into who participated and how far up it goes," Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said Friday, Fox43 reported.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump called attention to alleged voter registration fraud in Pennsylvania.
donald trump, pennsylvania, voter, fraud, registration forms
241
2024-23-29
Tuesday, 29 October 2024 10:23 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved