Trump Ad Hits Nikki Haley's Immigration 'Weakness'

Former President Donald Trump's new campaign ad calls out Nikki Haley's "weakness" with immigration and ties the former U.N. Ambassador to President Joe Biden when it comes to the southern border's migrant crisis.

The 30-second video ad is running in New Hampshire, where a recent survey showed that Haley has moved within 4 percentage points of Trump, currently the front-runner for the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nomination.

"Record numbers streaming across our border costing taxpayers billions, and almost as many Americans killed from fentanyl as killed in World War II, yet Haley and Biden oppose Trump's border wall," a male voice says in the video, which was shared by Medium Buying on X.

"Confirmed warnings of terrorists sneaking in through our southern border, yet Haley joined Biden in opposing Trump's visitor ban from terrorist nations. Haley's weakness puts us in grave danger. Trump's strength protects us."

The ad marks the first time the Trump campaign has gone after Haley on the airwaves in New Hampshire before the Jan. 23 primary, NBC News reported.

During a GOP debate last month in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Haley defended banning entry for people from certain countries, saying, "It's not about a religion; it's about a fact that certain countries are dangerous and are threats to us."

Haley, former South Carolina governor, regularly cites pro-Trump PAC advertisements as a sign that the former president sees as posing a real threat to his candidacy, NBC News reported.

"Two days ago, Donald Trump denied our surge in New Hampshire existed. Now, he's running a negative ad against me," Haley posted Dec. 18 on X. "Someone's getting nervous. #BringIt"

Haley has been mentioned as a potential vice presidential candidate on a GOP ticket with her former boss, though Donald Trump Jr. told Newsmax last month that he "would go to great lengths to make sure that that doesn't happen."