Trump: I'd Love to Debate Pelosi

Former President Donald Trump criticized former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she expressed concerns about President Joe Biden.

In a post on his Truth Social account Wednesday, Trump wrote that Crazy" Nancy Pelosi is a cognitive mess.

"She has now turned against Crooked Joe," Trump said. "She's saying he doesn't have what it takes. Really? I'd love to debate her about what the Radical Left Democrats have done to ruin our country. She wouldn't last five minutes!"

Earlier Wednesday, Trump accused Pelosi of recycling old "lies" and pandering to Biden.

"Crazy Nancy Pelosi is more of a cognitive mess than Sleepy Crooked Joe. She also suffers from a terminal case of TDS, Trump Derangement Syndrome," Trump wrote. "She is a total nut job, who impeached me TWICE, and lost. Now I see her going around, barely, and saying that I am a threat to democracy. This is just Radical Left Democrat Disinformation, which is all that they're good at. She's trying to convince anyone that will listen that Crooked Joe is a mental giant, and in great form, which everyone knows, he is not."

In an interview on MSNBC, Pelosi said it was up to Biden to decide if he was going to run again, even though Biden has already said he had no plans to drop out.

"We're all encouraging him to make that decision. Because time is running short," Pelosi said. "But he's beloved. He is respected. And people want him to make that decision, not me."

After Biden's disastrous debate performance June 27, Pelosi said it was fair to ask whether Biden had an "episode" or has a "condition."