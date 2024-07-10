Trump Pans Pelosi's 'Radical Left Democrat Disinformation'

Former President Donald Trump called out Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on social media Wednesday, accusing the former House speaker of recycling old "lies" and pandering to President Joe Biden.

"Crazy Nancy Pelosi is more of a cognitive mess than Sleepy Crooked Joe. She also suffers from a terminal case of TDS, Trump Derangement Syndrome," Trump posted on his Truth Social.

"She is a total nut job, who impeached me TWICE, and lost. Now I see her going around, barely, and saying that I am a threat to Democracy," he added. "No, this is just Radical Left Democrat Disinformation, which is all that they're good at. She's trying to convince anyone that will listen that Crooked Joe is a mental giant, and in great form, which everyone knows, he is not."

Trump was responding to a Pelosi interview and a statement from her team.

In an interview with MSNBC Wednesday morning, Pelosi said, "It's up to the president to decide if he is going to run. We're all encouraging him to make that decision. Because time is running short.

"But he's beloved. He is respected. And people want him to make that decision, not me."

NBC News reported that Pelosi spokesman Ian Krager in a statement later later Wednesday said, "Speaker Pelosi fully supports whatever President Biden decides to do. We must turn our attention to why this race is so important: Donald Trump would be a disaster for our country and our democracy."

Biden seems to have already made his decision, telling his followers he has no intention of stepping down. On Monday, Biden posted a letter in which he confirmed his intention to stay in the race as the head of the Democratic Party.

"The question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it's time for it to end," he wrote.

Trump concluded his post by telling his followers that the protests on Jan. 6 got out of hand because Pelosi chose not to call in the National Guard to protect the Capitol.

"She's just continuing the LIE to the American People. Crazy Nancy is a threat to Democracy, a very sick one — And remember, she took full responsibility for not doing her job on Jan 6. It was her fault, and I'd like to thank her daughter for supplying the tape of Nancy's 'confession,' but what took so long? Hiding evidence is a crime!"