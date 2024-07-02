Pelosi: Fair to Ask if Biden Had 'Episode' or Has 'Condition'

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said it was up to President Joe Biden whether he should continue his campaign following his widely panned debate performance, but that it's fair to ask whether he had "an episode" or if he has "a condition."

Appearing on "Andrea Mitchell Live," Pelosi said that while she had not spoken to Biden since the debate, "I have spoken to him regularly. Every time, he has been on the top of his game in terms of knowing the issues and what is at stake.

"We all have been in touch with people close to the president. It's not a question of not having an opportunity to make our concerns known or have some questions answered."

As the election gets closer, Pelosi said it was fair to question the tactics of Biden and his campaign.

"He had a bad night," Pelosi said. "I think it's a legitimate question to say, 'Is this an episode or is this a condition?' When people ask that question, it's legitimate — of both candidates."

Pelosi said both Biden and former President Donald Trump should be questioned about their mental acuity and health, blasting Trump for lying during the debate.

"It's very hard to debate somebody when you have to undo or debunk everything they are saying," Pelosi said.

Since the debate, Pelosi said she has heard mixed things from donors on whether Biden should stay in.

"I trust his judgment," Pelosi said. "I'm not a doctor. I can't say what happens three, four years down the road. But ... I think that he will continue to be a great president of the United States."

Pelosi said Biden should agree to sit-down with interviews with journalists and conduct no-holds-barred interviews.

"Just sit there and be Joe," Pelosi said. "Show your values, show your knowledge, show your judgment, show your empathy for the American people. I think that that would be a great thing for him."

On Monday, Pelosi blasted the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity, saying the court has gone rogue by declaring presidents have "absolute" immunity for official acts.

Pelosi said Trump's claim of total presidential immunity is an insult to the Founding Fathers, who declared independence from a king.