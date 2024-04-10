×
Tags: donald trump | mike pence | abortion | comments | pro-life | states | laws

Trump Takes on Pence Over Abortion Comments

By    |   Wednesday, 10 April 2024 10:55 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump early Wednesday slammed former Vice President Mike Pence for labeling his recent comments on abortion as a "slap in the face" to the pro-life movement.

"Former Vice President (thank you President Trump!) Mike Pence has been doing a lot of talking about Abortion lately," Trump posted early Wednesday on his Truth Social page. "He never felt I would be able to kill Roe v Wade and bring it back to the States where, according to all legal scholars, it belongs."

Trump added that Pence's stance has shifted.

"He started at no abortion for any reason, and then allowing abortions for up to 6 weeks, then up to 15 weeks, and then, who knows?" said Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

Trump added that Pence, who suspended his 2024 presidential bid in October, has taken "bad advice," from others in the past on the issue.

"Mike has been getting very bad advice from Mark Long, & others," said Trump. "That's why he's polling at 1%. With better advice, he would be polling at a solid 2%, and maybe even more!!! Everyone must ask Democrats if they would allow abortions in the 7th, 8th, or 9th month, or allow the execution of a baby after birth, as was suggested by the former Democrat Governor of Virginia. They are the Radicals, not the Republicans!"

Trump also argued that a national ban would not happen, as "the Radical Left Democrats will never approve anything on this issue, and Republicans don't have anywhere close to the number of Senators necessary to make it matter."

Trump's comments on his former vice president come after Pence, responding to Trump's statement on abortion, said the former president engaged in a "retreat" when he said he believes exceptions should be allowed and that states should make the decision on their laws.

"President Trump's retreat on the Right to Life is a slap in the face to the millions of pro-life Americans who voted for him in 2016 and 2020," Pence said in a post on X on Monday.

"By nominating and standing by the confirmation of conservative justices, the Trump-Pence Administration helped send Roe v. Wade to the ash heap of history where it belongs and gave the pro-life movement the opportunity to compassionately support women and unborn children," Pence added. "In the landmark Dobbs decision, the Supreme Court returned the question of abortion to the states and the American people."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
