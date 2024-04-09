×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: karoline leavitt | mike pence | criticism | abortion | donald trump | media | joe biden

Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: 'Voters Don't Care' What Pence Says

By    |   Tuesday, 09 April 2024 01:51 PM EDT

Karoline Leavitt, the national press secretary for former President Donald Trump's campaign, pushed back at criticism leveled by his former vice president, Mike Pence, over Trump's position on abortion.

Her comments came during a Tuesday interview on Newsmax's "National Report."

"With all due respect for Mike Pence, he did not receive more than 1% of polling in the Republican presidential primary. So I won't waste more than one minute of my time talking about his comments. Clearly, voters don't care."

Pence criticized Trump's position on abortion Monday, calling it a "retreat" on the right to life and a "slap in the face" to anti-abortion Americans.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee for November's election, on Monday said abortion laws should be determined by the states and in vitro fertilization should be protected.

"President Trump's retreat on the right to life is a slap in the face to the millions of pro-life Americans who voted for him in 2016 and 2020," Pence, who challenged his former boss for this year's GOP presidential nomination, wrote in a post on X.

"President Trump's statement on abortion was impactful," Leavitt she said. "It was powerful, and it resonates with the majority of Americans — not just Republican voters, but all Americans who want to see this issue resonated and resolved at the state level.

"And that's what President Trump supports: returning the power back to 'We The People' so that those closest to us and our state legislatures can make decisions on this issue.

"President Trump was also right to call out that the Democrats are the radicals on this issue. Joe Biden and the Democrat Party support aborting an unborn child up until the moment of birth. More than 80% of Americans disagree with that position. And so I'd like to see Mike Pence and the mainstream media and all of the people who have a lot of criticism for Trump talk about Joe Biden's out-of-touch stance."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Karoline Leavitt, the national press secretary for former President Donald Trump's campaign, pushed back at criticism leveled by his former vice president, Mike Pence, over Trump's position on abortion.
karoline leavitt, mike pence, criticism, abortion, donald trump, media, joe biden
373
2024-51-09
Tuesday, 09 April 2024 01:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved