Tags: donald trump | manhattan | court | gag order | jury | trial | letitia james

Trump Returns to Manhattan Court Tuesday

By    |   Tuesday, 17 October 2023 09:55 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump has confirmed that he'll return to court in Manhattan on Tuesday, one day after he was put under a partial gag order in a separate criminal case.

"I will be attending the trial in Manhattan this morning," Trump posted on his Truth Social page. "I greatly appreciate all of the legal professors and scholars that are saying I DID NOTHING WRONG."

Trump also railed about not having a jury in the civil case, where New York Attorney General Letitia James has accused Trump, his sons Eric and Donald Jr., and other Trump Organization executives of inflating the value of their real estate assets to get more favorable terms on bank loans and insurance.

"I can't have a JURY and am being viciously tried under a Statute that has never been used before," Trump said on his social media post early Tuesday. The Radical Left Democrat Judge, WHO IS HIGHLY POLITICAL, serves as Judge, Jury, and everything else. America cannot let this happen. Our legal system is corrupt and broken!"

Trump spoke at campaign rallies in Iowa on Monday and isn't required to attend the hearing in New York, where James is seeking $250 million in penalties and the removal of Trump and his sons from managing the company he founded.

His appearance comes a day after a federal judge presiding over his trial on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results barred him from making comments about prosecutors, court staff, and witnesses.

That trial is set to open on March 4 in Washington, D.C., the day before the "Super Tuesday" Republican primary elections.

Trump is also expected to attend the hearings on Wednesday and Thursday.

Before the trial began, Judge Arthur Engoron found in a ruling that Trump's statements to tax collectors, lenders, and insurers for years included "false and misleading" information, exaggerating the values of Trump properties by $812 million to $2.2 billion between 2014 and 2021.

Judge Engoron has also already ordered measures that would confiscate and liquidate the Trump companies, but that ruling was suspended after an appeal.

Sandy Fitzgerald | editorial.fitzgerald@newsmax.com

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


