Trump to Appeal 'Unconstitutional' Gag Order

Former President Donald Trump said Monday he is going to appeal a gag order in which a federal judge prohibited him from making public statements attacking witnesses and specific prosecutors or court staff members involved in his indictment on charges of trying to subvert the 2020 election results.

"WILL APPEAL THE GAG ORDER RULING," Trump posted on Truth Social. "WITCH HUNT!"

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, a Barack Obama appointee, ruled in a hearing Monday that Trump's status as a presidential candidate did not give him a blank check to level a "smear campaign" against those involved in the case, saying, "no other defendant would be allowed to do so, and I'm not going to allow it in this case."

During a campaign stop in Adel, Iowa, Trump addressed Chutkan's ruling.

"Today, a judge put on a gag order," Trump said. "I'll be the only politician in history that runs with a gag order where I'm not allowed to criticize people. Can you imagine this? Do you believe this? I'm not allowed to criticize people.

"We'll appeal it, but we'll see. It's so unconstitutional. The good thing is we have so much support. It's incredible."

Chutkan clarified the gag order cannot stop Trump from attacking President Joe Biden or claiming the prosecution is politically motivated, the Times reported. Trump has repeatedly targeted Chutkan, special counsel Jack Smith, and Biden through social media posts and public speeches since he was indicted in August.