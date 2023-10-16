Trump Spokesperson: Judge's Gag Order 'Absolute Abomination'

A spokesperson for Donald Trump blasted a federal judge's narrow gag order on the former president.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, overseeing the 2020 election subversion case, on Monday barred Trump from making statements targeting prosecutors, possible witnesses, and the judge's staff.

"Today's decision is an absolute abomination and another partisan knife stuck in the heart of our Democracy by Crooked Joe Biden, who was granted the right to muzzle his political opponent, the leading candidate for the Presidency in 2024, and the most popular political leader in America, President Donald J. Trump," the spokesperson said in a statement received by Newsmax.

"President Trump will continue to fight for our Constitution, the American people's right to support him, and to keep our country free of the chains of weaponized and targeted law enforcement."

Chutkan's order came after special counsel Jack Smith's team raised alarm about a barrage of statements disparaging prosecutors, the judge, and prospective witnesses.

Prosecutors said Trump's comments risked undermining public confidence in the court system and causing witnesses or people who might be picked as jurors for trial to feel harassed and intimidated.

Chutkan said there would be no restrictions on Trump's statements criticizing the Justice Department generally or statements about the former president's belief that the case is politically motivated.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.