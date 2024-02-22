Judge in Trump's N.Y. Fraud Case Denies Bid to Pause $354M Judgment

The judge who ordered former President Donald Trump to pay some $354 million in fines -- plus interest -- in a civil fraud case in New York has rejected a request by Trump's lawyers to hold off on formalizing that decision for 30 days.

As reported by CBS News, Judge Arthur Engoron of the New York State Supreme Court made his decision known in an email directed to the ex-president's legal team and the New York Attorney General's Office CBS said Engoron announced his intention to sign a judgment proposed by the state to finalize the high-priced ruling.

"You have failed to explain, much less justify, any basis for a stay," Engoron wrote in comments addressed to Trump attorney Clifford Robert, CBS said. "I am confident that the Appellate Division will protect your appellate rights."

ABC News reported Thursday that a lawyer for the defendants had asked Engoron to delay the enforcement of penalties — that included the $354 million fine and a temporary New York business ban — to allow for an "orderly post-judgment process."

In a letter to the judge, however, state attorney Andrew Amer quickly pushed back on the request, saying that there was "no room for further debate" about the judgment after Friday's ruling.

According to ABC, a dispute about the case's judgment order — a court document that starts the penalties clock — had led to the request to delay.

After Engoron signs the judgment order, Trump will have 30 days to either pay the judgment or post a bond, which would then allow him to file an appeal.

Last Friday, Engoron ruled that Trump and the Trump Organization must pay the many millions of dollars in fines, plus interest, as a penalty for a decadelong scheme to inflate the value of assets. That inflation is said to have opened the door to more favorable loan and insurance terms.

He barred them from seeking loans from financial institutions in New York for three years, and said an independent monitor would oversee the mega-company over the same span. Trump was further banned from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation for three years.

Fines and other sanctions were also assessed against several other defendants, including Trump's adult sons Eric and Donald Jr.

Newsmax's Jeffrey Rubin contributed to this report.