Trump Lawyer to Newsmax: 'Insanity' of N.Y. Case Creates Easy Appeal

Alina Habba, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the "insanity" of the New York verdict against Trump and his associates will make the case easy to appeal.

Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron ruled Friday against Donald Trump, imposing a $355 million penalty over what the judge ruled was a yearslong scheme to dupe banks and others with financial statements that inflated the former president's wealth.

The stiff penalty was a victory for New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, who sued Trump over what she said was not just harmless bragging but years of deceptive practices as he built the multinational collection of skyscrapers, golf courses and other properties that catapulted him to wealth, fame and the White House.

Trump's lawyers had said even before the verdict that they would appeal.

"Even with this ridiculous verdict, which, frankly, in my opinion makes the intent and motivation very loud and clear, we will win on appeal and thing will be reversed because there were items that should never have even come into this trial," Habba said on "Wake Up America."

Trump also was barred from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation for three years.

Habba said while it was clear the intent of the ruling was to try to put Trump out of business, that it will not happen, much to James' disappointment.

"And that's probably devastating to her," Habba said. "We saw a completely bipartisan situation become absolutely toxic where we couldn't put things on the record."

