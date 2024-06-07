Biden Campaign Hits Trump in Military Focused Ad

As President Joe Biden visited Normandy, France, on the 80th anniversary of D-Day, his campaign on Friday released an ad lashing out at former President Donald Trump using reported quotes of his about military service members.

The ad, which is one minute long, includes clips of Aisne-Marne American cemetery, where U.S. service members who died in World War II were laid to rest, along with images of soldiers with their families, and caskets draped in American flags. Overlaying these images were quotes attributed to Trump, including one claiming he called fallen marines "suckers"

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign said in a statement: "Joe Biden has disrespected U.S. service members by calling them 'silly [expletive],' showed his lack of empathy by repeatedly checking his watch during a solemn ceremony for soldiers killed during the catastrophic Afghanistan withdrawal, and been criticized by Gold Star families for his lack of respect."

The statement continued, "The fact is that under Biden, America is weaker on the world stage and has made America more vulnerable."

A Biden campaign spokesperson said in a statement: "Donald Trump has no respect for our men and women in uniform, their families, or the freedoms many of them gave the ultimate sacrifice to defend. President Biden, a military father, values and respects soldiers and their families."