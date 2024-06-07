WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | donald trump | ad | military

Biden Campaign Hits Trump in Military Focused Ad

By    |   Friday, 07 June 2024 04:45 PM EDT

As President Joe Biden visited Normandy, France, on the 80th anniversary of D-Day, his campaign on Friday released an ad lashing out at former President Donald Trump using reported quotes of his about military service members.

The ad, which is one minute long, includes clips of Aisne-Marne American cemetery, where U.S. service members who died in World War II were laid to rest, along with images of soldiers with their families, and caskets draped in American flags. Overlaying these images were quotes attributed to Trump, including one claiming he called fallen marines "suckers"

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign said in a statement: "Joe Biden has disrespected U.S. service members by calling them 'silly [expletive],' showed his lack of empathy by repeatedly checking his watch during a solemn ceremony for soldiers killed during the catastrophic Afghanistan withdrawal, and been criticized by Gold Star families for his lack of respect."

The statement continued, "The fact is that under Biden, America is weaker on the world stage and has made America more vulnerable."

A Biden campaign spokesperson said in a statement: "Donald Trump has no respect for our men and women in uniform, their families, or the freedoms many of them gave the ultimate sacrifice to defend. President Biden, a military father, values and respects soldiers and their families."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
As President Joe Biden visited Normandy, France, on the 80th anniversary of D-Day, his campaign on Friday released an ad lashing out at former President Donald Trump using reported quotes of his about military service members.
joe biden, donald trump, ad, military
219
2024-45-07
Friday, 07 June 2024 04:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved