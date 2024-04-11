RNC's Whatley to Newsmax: Monitoring Vote Count 'Critical'

Republican National Committee Chair Mike Whatley told Newsmax on Thursday that it is "absolutely critical" for the organization's lawyers to be present in the room when votes are being counted on Election Day to ensure the integrity of the contests nationwide.

"We want to make sure that we have the right rules in place to ensure that we're going to have fair, accurate, secure, and transparent elections in every state across the country," Whatley said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"We are recruiting tens of thousands of volunteers and thousands of attorneys in every battleground state. It is absolutely critical for us to be in the room when the votes are being cast and when they're being counted."

When asked what measures the RNC is taking to prevent noncitizens from voting in U.S. elections, Whatley said the organization has "already filed over 80 lawsuits in 24 different states," adding that "several of them are on this exact issue."

"We actually got noncitizen voting kicked out in New York City, where they were trying to let 800,000 noncitizens vote in the elections there," he said. "We've also filed, around the country, other lawsuits making sure that we don't let the noncitizens vote."

Additionally, the RNC has fought for absentee ballot protections and has sued over voter ID, Whatley said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., reportedly headed to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday to meet with the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee and hold a press conference on Friday about election integrity.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com