Trump Gets GOP Blowback on 'Harris Happened to Turn Black' Comment

Republicans, including some who are typically strong allies of former President Donald Trump, are speaking out after his comments questioning Vice President Kamala Harris' race.

Politico Playbook, reporting on the blowback, said that almost all Republicans it spoke with were "flat-out distraught" at what they see as a self-inflicted wound" for Trump and down-ballot races.

Trump, while speaking before the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago on Wednesday claimed that Harris, whose father was Jamaican-American and mother was from India, "happened to turn Black and now she wants to be known as Black."

The questions about Trump's comments came from more moderate Republicans like Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, as well as others who said they didn't want to be involved in racially based campaigning.

Murkowski said that the Trump campaign has made several "very unfortunate" missteps, including comments about "childless cat women, DEI candidates, and now, 'Is she Black? Is she Indian?'" reported Axios.

"Maybe they don't know how to handle the campaign, and so you default to issues that just should simply not be an issue," she added.

Hogan, meanwhile, said that it is "unacceptable and abhorrent to attack Vice President Harris or anyone's racial identity."

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a strong Trump supporter, said he wouldn't get involved in such commentary.

"Let him talk about what he wants to talk about," Tuberville said. "I'm talking about how bad our country is in shape right now because of her."

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., meanwhile, said he does not think it's a "great idea" for either party to play "racial identity politics," including with a recent "white dudes for Kamala" push.

"We should spend less time talking about race and more time talking about how we're going to get people to work." he said.

Rep. Steve Daines, R-Mont., meanwhile, said it is better to focus on Harris' policies.

Other Republicans, however, were more positive about Trump's comments.

"Trump's political adversaries question his style because they lose on policy and fact," Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., told Axios.

"Trump did more for Black Americans than any president in at least the last 50 years. VP Harris' honeymoon will soon end," he said.