Trump: Equipment Issue Delayed NABJ Appearance

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he is not at fault for the delayed start to his appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists convention, where he spoke in a live interview, writing on social media that the event had technical issues.

Trump appeared at the conference in Chicago on Wednesday, where he answered questions in what proved to be a controversial appearance that started off late due to issues with the audio equipment in the building.

"I've been waiting for a half hour," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social. "The speaker equipment at the NABJ is not working properly. Don't blame me for being late!"

During the event, Trump criticized the presenters, including interviewer Rachel Scott of ABC News, as "rude," and said the interview began "35 minutes late because you couldn't get your equipment to work."

He went on to claim that he was invited under false pretenses and that he had expected either President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris to be there when he agreed.

Trump answered several questions during the event, but eventually left the stage after his campaign team announced it was ending his appearance.